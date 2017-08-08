Vistara announces 48-hour Freedom to Fly sale with fares starting at Rs 799

Tata and Singapore Airlines-run full-service carrier Vistara has announced a 48-hours only 'Freedom to fly' sale that offers all-inclusive fares starting at Rs 799 in economy class and Rs 2,099 in premium economy.

Bookings under this sale will be open from 00:01 hours on August 8, and close at 23:59 hours on August 9, and sale fares require minimum 15 days advance purchase and are for travel between August 23, 2017 and April 19, 2018.

The Freedom to Fly Sale is also valid for holiday destinations such as Goa, Port Blair, Leh (Ladakh), Jammu, Srinagar, Kochi, Guwahati, Amritsar, Bhubaneswar, as well as metro cities such as Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru.

The cheapest fare of Rs 799 is for one way flight between Jammu and Srinagar in the economy class.

Travellers flying on select flights between Delhi and Bengaluru, Delhi and Mumbai and Delhi and Srinagar will also get to enjoy exciting new features onboard Vistara's new Airbus A320neos. Some of the in-flight enhancements aboard the new aircraft include mood lighting, greater comfort of softer leather seat upholstery, improved seat cushions, as well as new boarding and landing music in genres including Blues, Jazz and Soft Rock Instrumentals, the airline said.

This sale will only be applicable for bookings made 15 or more days in advance.

