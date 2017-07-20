Mega projects planned to decongest Delhi Highways; two new corridors to be built

TO decongest traffic on Delhi roads, National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has decided to construct Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridor on NH 1 from Delhi to Panipat, and NH 8 from Delhi to Rewari via Gurugram, and further towards Alwar.

The decision was taken in a high-level meeting of NHAI chairman Deepak Kumar, secretary of housing and urban affairs Durga Shankar Mishra, DDA vice chairman Uday Pratap Singh and MD of National Capital Regional Transport Corporation (NCRTC) VK Singh in Delhi on Wednesday.

According to a top source in NHAI, the length of the Delhi Panipat corridor via Sonipat is 111km and its estimated construction cost is RS 16,500 crore. The estimated cost of 180 kilometer- long Delhi to Alwar corridor via Gurugram and Rewari is Rs 37,000 crore.

The construction period of the projects is 36 months. As per the plan, the corridors will be constructed 60 meters above the existing NH 1 and 8.

"These projects will significantly reduce the load on the two national highways and their alignment along the NHs would not affect the widening and expansion programme of NHAI. It won't impact the traffic flow on the highways either," the source said.

Kumar said NHAI and NCRTC would jointly prepare an action plan after examining the issues related to the expansion. In the context of growing urbanisation, officials proposed alignment along the NH 1 and 8 to ensure that the two RRTS projects serve densely populated areas which have come up as satellite towns in the NCR.

Kumar added that the execution of Urban Extension Road-2 project will be aimed at decongesting Delhi and a report for the same will prepared in a month's time. He said the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and DDA will have to share part of the costs involved.

This will connect NH-1, 8 and 10. A major portion of the road has already been completed by DDA. Issues relating to houses and other structures having come up at six major locations like Roshanpura, Shyam Vihar, Masoodabad, Mundka etc were also discussed in detail, including the underground and overground options to minimise land acquisition.