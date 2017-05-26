Bharti Airtel vs Reliance Jio: 1,000 GB free data for 1 year on Airtel broadband plans

The war between India's two major telcos is not ceasing to exist. In a bid to counter Mukesh Ambani owned-Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel is offering its customers 1000 GB of extra data on some of its broadband plans, according to a report by The Financial Express.

The Airtel 'Unlimited Internet offer' can be availed on the firm's web portal.



Only users in Delhi-NCR who signed up for Airtel broadband services on or after May 16 are eligible for this offer.

The offer by Airtel is seen as an attempt to guard market share from Reliance Jio, which has reportedly been testing JioFibre, a Fibernet broadband service in some major cities.

Under the Airtel 'Unlimited Internet offer', there are four plans (Rs 1099, Rs 1299, Rs 1499, Rs 1799) which can get you 1000 GB of bonus data for 1 year. The lowest plan of Rs 899 will fetch the user 750 GB for a year.

The offer cannot be combined with any other offer by Airtel.

To avail the offer, you can log on to "www.airtel.in/broadband" where you will have to choose the base plan and submit your phone number and address to send a request for new broadband connection.





