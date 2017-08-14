Reliance Jio adds over 60 lakh customers, Bharti Airtel gets 20 lakh new users in June: TRAI

Reliance Jio managed to add over 60 lakh new subscribers over the period of June whereas Bharti Airtel, the biggest telecom company of India, saw only 20.47 lakh new customers.

The numbers were seen in the Telecom Subscription Data report released by Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) for the month of June, 2017. With its 60,25,415 new customers, the telecom disruptor Jio now has a total of 12.33 crore subscribers. This, however, translates to 10.39 per cent market share of the wireless subscribers' base.

Second in terms of growth in subscribers' base was Bharti Airtel, with 20,47,884 new subscribers. The total number of wireless subscribers with the company, as on June 30, 2017, were 28.06 crore, which is 23.65 per cent of market share.

ALSO READ: Air India Freedom Sale: Domestic flights at Rs 475, international tickets priced at Rs 6,000

Vodafone and Idea, the other two major players of the Indian telecom sector, managed to secure 17.86 per cent and 16.54 per cent of market share respectively. Vodafone added 9.88 lakh subscribers during June.

"Total wireless subscribers (GSM, CDMA & LTE) increased from 1,180.82 million at the end of May, 17 to 1,186.84 million at the end of Jun, 17, thereby registering a monthly growth rate of 0.51 per cent," the TRAI report said.

Despite the growth seen by big telcos, small players like Aircel, Tata, Telenor and others saw decline in their subscribers' base, though. This resulted in net addition of 60,16,140 new wireless subscribers as on June 30, 2017, the report stated. With this, the wireless tele-density in India increased to 92.12 per cent on June 30, 17, in comparison to 91.74 per cent seen at the end of May this year.

ALSO READ: 81 lakh Aadhaar numbers deactivated: See if yours is in the list or not, here's how

It further added, "As on 30th June, 2017, the private access service providers held 90.92 per cent market share of the wireless subscribers whereas BSNL and MTNL, the two PSU access service providers, had a market share of only 9.08 per cent."

As for service area-wise growth in wireless subscribers, Jammu and Kashmir outdid other circles. The circle registered 1.24 per cent growth in wireless subscribers during June, the highest among telecom circles across nation.

Meanwhile, wired telecom connections continued to fall. Wireline subscribers decreased to 2.39 crore by June 30, 2017, from 2.41 crore at the end of May-17. The overall wireline tele-density came down to 1.86 per cent on June 30, 17 from 1.88 per cent recorded at the end of May, 2017. Meanwhile, BSNL and MTNL, the two PSU access service providers, were accountable for 69.36 per cent of the wireline market share, the report said.

Also watch:



