With 40% connections, Reliance Jio becomes India's largest broadband provider in just 6 months

In just six months of launching its telecom operations, Reliance Jio has accounted nearly 40 per cent of India's broadband connections, according to data by telecom regulator TRAI .

The numbers speak for the month of February and includes both wired and wireless connections in the country. According to TRAI, 512Kbps is the minimum speed for telecom operators to qualify as a broadband connection.

The report further added that the country's broadband user base has significantly increased to 261.31 million, up 2.98 per cent from 253.75 million.

Out of which, Reliance Jio accounted for 102.84 million (39.36 per cent) users.



However, Reliance Jio provides broadband speed only through its 4G mobile network.

Bharti Airtel ranked at number two with 46.69 million broadband connections (17.87 per cent), as per the TRAI report. The report further stated that Vodafone was at number three with 32.06 million users (12.27 per cent) followed by Idea Cellular (24.31 million, 9.3 per cent), and BSNL (20.81 million, 7.69 per cent).

Other wired and mobile service providers together accounted for the rest 34.6 million(13.24 per cent) broadband users.

The list of Internet Service Providers (ISPs) providing broadband speeds through wired connections was ranked by BSNL with its 9.95 million connections.

