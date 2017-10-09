Researchers find that Uber app can record everything on your iPhone screen

Security researchers have discovered that the Uber app can record everything on your iPhone screen. According to a report by the Independent , the app has special permission that allows it to screen everything from passwords to pictures. Other app developers do not seem to have this exclusive permission. The feature can access these details even when the app is not in use. However, Uber has mentioned that the feature is not in use and will be soon removed from the app.



The permission to let Uber access this feature had to come from Apple itself, something that appears very unusual and unprecedented to security researcher, Will Strafach.

Strafach also mentioned that it appears unlikely that any third-party developer has been able to get Apple to allow them to use this feature.



The Independent mentions Uber spokesperson Melanie Ensign said that the permission was granted in order for Uber to operate better in the Apple Watch. The cab-hailing app also mentioned to Independent that the API was used only for a short period of time, and that too for an older version of the app in Apple Watch. They further added that this feature was never used for any other purpose and has been defunct in their code for a long time now. As the memory limitations of the Apple Watch were fixed, the Uber app was also updated and they have now asked for that feature to be removed completely.

Uber is currently undergoing some turbulent time in the UK. Last month London's mayor, Sadiq Khan announced that the company will no longer be allowed to operate in the city.