Asus launches Zenfone V with Snaprdragon 820, AMOLED screen, 23MP camera

Asus launched a new Zenfone series device, Zenfone V which is so far an exclusive launch in US. The device feature's last year's flagship chipset, Snapdragon 820. There is no assurance if this device will hit the Indian market anytime soon. The Asus Zenfone V is placed in the higher-end of the mid-range segment.

The Zenfone V comes with an AMOLED 5.2-inch FullHD display with a resolution of 1920x1080. The camera comes with 4-axis optical image stabilization. The entire setup combines laser, phase-detection, and subject-tracking auto-focus for clearer pictures.

As mentioned earlier, the device is powered by Snapdragon 820 processor which comes paired with 4GB RAM and 32GB storage. However, the device features a MicroSD card slot for memory cards up to 256GB.

The device features a 23Megapixel camera as a primary camera with an aperture of f/2.0 and a dual-LED flash. The module is built around the flagship Sony IMX318 sensor. As the front snapper, the device houses an 8Megapixel module over the screen.

The device features a 3000mAh battery which should easily launch a day with moderate usage. It comes with Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box but is heavily skinned by Asus' Zen UI 3.0.

Coming to connectivity, the device includes 4G LTE, USB Type-C, and a 3.5 mm headphone jack. The USB Type C slot also supports quick charge.

The device is centered on smartphone photography but uses a slightly dated Snapdragon 820 chipset. The launch in India is still a far cry but considering the mid-range specifics, the device will make a good addition to Asus' line-up in India.