Elon Musk's new start up Neuralink aims to connect human mind with computers

Chief executive of Tesla and SpaceX, Elon Musk, has now launched a new venture that could take humans one step closer to merging with computers.



Neuralink Corp aims to implant tiny electrodes in human brains which may one day succeed in uploading and downloading thoughts which Musk calls the 'neural lace' technology, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal.



He played an important role in setting the company, which is located in California, and may even assume a significant leadership role in it.



The neuroscience company plans to develop a type of a computer technology that will treat extreme brain diseases like epilepsy, depression and even Parkinson's disease.



Once Neuralink establishes its safety and confirms its results, they could soon be granted government permission to move on to more complex technology to expand human potential.



However, it is still unclear as to what kind of products Neuralink will create.



According to reports, Neuralink has been registered under the tag of a 'medical research' company in July 2016.



Musk has not yet made an official announcement regarding the development; however he did tweet about Neuralink on Tuesday saying:





Long Neuralink piece coming out on @waitbutwhy in about a week. Difficult to dedicate the time, but existential risk is too high not to. - Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 28, 2017

Musk has mentioned funding the venture himself, people familiar with the matter told the WSJ.The company has added leading academicians and professionals who are experts in the field of electrodes and cranial science.Elon Musk is currently building his $35,000 Tesla model 3 and working to launch his satellite-internet business powered by SpaceX which also aims to take humans to Mars.The 45-year-old businessman is also developing a technology named Hyperloop that will revolutionize transportation speed.



