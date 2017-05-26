Micromax's Yu Yureka Black set to launch on June 1

Micromax subsidiary YU Televentures is all set to make its comeback with Yureka-branded smartphone on June 1. The new smartphones will be sporting an all-black colour, and a metal unibody design.

In 2014, domestic handset maker Micromax announced the launch of its new smartphone brand, Yu, in India. Yureka is expected to see a revival along with the lines of the latest trend of introducing Black colour variants.

Meanwhile, customers still have to wait for the Yu Yureka Black price. The original Yureka phone was priced at Rs 9,999 and YU Televentures has gone for online sales with these smartphones.

With Micromax losing market share, the firm is betting on the new smartphone. There were reports that the YU brand would be shut down by Micromax, however co-founder Rahul Sharma had disputed these rumours.

