Microsoft unveils new Surface Laptop running on Windows 10 S: It's thinner, lighter, faster

The wait for a new Surface hardware is finally over as Microsoft announced its new Surface Laptop at the EDU Event in New York. As the name suggests, the company has opted for a traditional clamshell laptop, ditching the touchscreen tablet with kickstand and the detachable keyboard of the Surface Book. It has also launched the Windows 10 S operating system (OS) and the Surface Laptop is the first device to operate on this OS. With this new Surface Laptop, Microsoft is eyeing to compete against Apple and Google in the education space.

"Microsoft claims to refresh the classic laptop form factor that our customers, especially college students, have been asking for and make a Surface that works seamlessly to showcase the best of Windows 10 S," says Panos Panay, Corporate Vice President, Microsoft Devices, in a blog post.

Microsoft says this new laptop will be thinner, lighter and faster. It has got sleek looks and is just 14.47 mm at the thickest point. Microsoft has also added the iconic Alcantra fabric keyboard (of the Surface Pro 4) with backlighting. The keyboard is specially treated to resist spills, stains and absorption, and can be wiped clean. The new device boasts a 13.5 inch PixelSense touchscreen display with 1080p resolution. The screen has been made with edge-to-edge Corning Gorilla Glass 3. Microsoft claims it to be the 'thinnest LCD touchscreen display' on any laptop.

The base model of the Surface Laptop is powered by the latest Intel Core i5 processor, 4 GB of RAM, and 128 GB SSD storage while users can opt for an Intel Core i7 processor and different memory and storage configurations. According to Microsoft, the device running on a seventh generation Intel Core processor can offer up to four more hours of battery power than a 13 inch MacBook Pro. For a crisp and clear audio experience, Microsoft has added Omnisonic Speakers with radiant omnidirectional sound and Dolby Audio Premium.

Microsoft is focusing on security and superior performance with the Windows 10 S operating system as applications will be delivered via the Windows Store on the Surface Laptop, ensuring that they are Microsoft-verified.

The Surface Laptop will be available in four colours - burgundy, graphite gold, platinum, and cobalt blue. As of now, the Surface laptop is up for pre-order with a starting price of $999 for Core i5 processor and $1,155 for Core i7 base model. Microsoft will start shipping from June 15.