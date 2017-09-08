Samsung launches Galaxy C8 with dual-lens camera, AMOLED screen

Samsung launched a new C-series device in China. The device Galaxy C8 seems to be placed in the higher end of the mid-range segment. With the Galaxy C8, Samsung has for the first time introduced dual camera setup in a non-flagship device.

The South Korean company revealed the device in China but has not revealed a price as yet. The device will come in two variants; one with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage and the other with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage.

The device is powered by an unspecified octa-core processor with 4 cores clocked at 1.69GHz and the rest clocked at 2.39GHz. Other than the two 32GB or 64GB variants the user can supplement storage by using a MicroSD card. However, the option comes in the form of a hybrid SIM-slot.

Coming to the camera, this will be the second Samsung device after the launch of Note 8 that comes with a dual-lens camera. Similar to the Note 8, this device will also have a few camera centric features that will use the dual-lens setup. A 'Dual-Photo' feature enables the user to focus on a subject even after the picture is clicked.

The rear dual camera comes with a 13megapixel sensor with an f/1.7 aperture and a secondary 5Megapixel sensor with an f/1.9 aperture. The front facing snapper features a 16-megapixel sensor with an f/1.9 aperture.

The device comes with a 5.5 inch Super AMOLED display with a FullHD resolution. The AMOLED screen also enables the always-on display that consumes minimal batter, which brings us to the battery of the device. It comes with a 3000mAh battery unit and also has a finger print sensor under the screen.

On the company's website, Samsung is offering the Galaxy C8 in three colours namely: Gold, Black and Pink.