Xiaomi Redmi 4 first sale today: Redmi 4 vs Redmi 4A vs Redmi Note 4, what should you buy?

As confusing as it sounds, the Xiaomi Redmi line-up has indeed been flooded by new variants. The latest entrant, Redmi 4 will go on sale today on Amazon and Mi.com at 12pm. The new device will be a successor to the Redmi 3s which was the only budget offering from the company at the time of its launch. However, the Redmi 4 got company from Redmi 4A and Redmi Note 4 which are priced extremely close to the different variants of the new phone.



With a flurry of options across different models and variants what should you opt for?

The new Redmi 4 comes with 2GB/16GB, 3GB/32GB and 4GB/64GB options at Rs 6,999, Rs 8,999 and Rs 10,999 respectively. Any buyer, who needs a good budget smartphone without sacrificing on battery and looks, should opt for the Redmi 4.

The Redmi Note 4 sports a bigger form factor, the internals and design language is similar to the Redmi 4. However, the device will be a better choice for power users who need an extra boost in terms of performance; the device sports the beefier Snapdragon 625. A buyer who's looking for a complete package and big form factor should opt for the Redmi Note 4.

Xiaomi is also offering an ultra-budget smartphone that's priced better than Redmi 4. However, the Redmi 4A comes with a polycarbonate built but sits in the same form factor as Redmi 4. The device comes with a smaller battery than the Redmi 4 but is also priced lesser, at Rs 5,999. One who wants to stick to strict budget can go for the Redmi 4A as it doesn't sacrifice much in terms of performance.

