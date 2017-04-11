Xiaomi's Mi 6 not launching today, but here's what we know about their flagship

According to a report by India Today Tech, Xiaomi's flagship Mi 6 and Mi 6 Plus might not be launching today. But given that the company's CEO Lei Jun confirmed the launch in April, the device is bound to make its first public appearance later this month.



Launch or no launch, Xiaomi Mi6 and Mi 6 Plus features have already been leaked in numerous reports. Not only the specifications, but also the pricing and variants of both devices. Considering Xiaomi's track record in India, the company has openly stated their intentions of not launching all flaship products in India.



Last year, the company faced backlash because they just launched the base variant of Mi 5 with a rather expensive price tag. Contrary to how most Xiaomi products are received in India, the Mi 5 did not do spectacularly well. It will interesting to see how Xiaomi India deals with the company's new Mi 6 and Mi 6 Plus.

Here's what we know about the device so far:

Design

The leaks haven't left much to guess about the Mi 6 and Mi 6 Plus. The device looks as premium as the previous flagship Mi5. The Chinese company has tried to limit the bezels to a minimum on both sides but has let a relatively big chin and top on the screen-front of the device. The front panel also houses a physical home button which will double up as a finger print sensor.



Features

The Mi 6 and Mi 6 Plus are expected to come with Snapdragon's latest 835 chipset. The same chipset is also powering Samsung's flagship, Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus. The screen size and battery capacity will be the major differences between the Mi 6 and Mi 6 Plus. In a few pictures, the Mi 6 Plus is seen sporting a dual camera set-up. Both sensors are expected to have 12 megapixel sensors.

Pricing

In a recent post on China's popular social media website, Weibo the pricing of both the phones have been revealed. Mi 6 is expected to come in a 64GB ROM/4GB RAM combination at RMB 2,199 (Rs 20,500 approximately) or a 128GB/4GB variant at RMB 2,599 (Rs 24,300 approximately). Whereas, the Mi 6 Plus will be available in 64GB/6GB for RMB 2,599(Rs 24,300 approximately) or 128GB/6GB for RMB 3,099 (Rs 29,000 approximately).