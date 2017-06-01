Back in Black: YU Yureka Black with 13MP camera, fingerprint sensor launched at Rs 8,999

YU Televentures made a comeback in style with their new handset Yureka Black. Offering sought-after features for cheap, the all-black smartphone lives up to the reputation the Micromax subsidiary built for itself when it came out in 2014.

The smartphone features a metal unibody chasis with a mirror-like back finish. The front of the phone sports a 5-inch full HD IPS Sharp display with a resolution of 1080x1920 pixels. The screen comes equipped with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection and 2.5D curved glass.

In optics department, YU Yureka Black come fitted with a 13-megapixel primary camera with Sony IMX 258 sensor and dual LED flash. The camera boasts Beauty mode too. The handset has something special for selfie lovers with an 8-megapixel front-facing snapper and LED selfie flash.

Keeping up with the competition, the phone also has a fingerprint sensor housed in the Home button below the screen. YU claims the sensor can unlock screen in 0.2 seconds and allows 360-degree acceptance angle for user convenience.

On performance front, Yureka Black runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 octa-core processor clocked at 1.4 GHz. Graphics will be handled by an Adreno 505 GPU. The smartphone features 4GB of RAM and 32GB internal memory, which can be expanded up to 64GB with a microSD card.

Yureka Black is powered by a 3,000 mAh battery, which YU claims can keep the phone running for two days on a single charge. The phone will run Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow out of the box.

YU Yureka Black will be exclusively available at Flipkart for sale from June 5 with a price tag of Rs 8,999.

