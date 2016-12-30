5 problems that Reliance Jio needs to fix right away

The Reliance Jio launch has aroused huge interest among subscribers. The telco has added more than 50 million subscribers to its network and aims to reach the 100-million subscriber target set by Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani.



Recently, Ambani unveiled Reliance Jio's Happy New Year Offer through a live stream. Under the latest offer, all new users from December 4 will get free services till March 31, 2017. Also, the existing Jio customers will get the extended benefits on current SIMs.



However, after the launch, a number of issues related to the new services have surfaced which could pose a challenge for Ambani in the days ahead as Jio battles it out with other telcos.

Though the new network is still functioning under a 'Welcome Offer' that doesn't charge for its services, these issues are quite consistent with the new subscribers.

Voice call failures:Reliance Jio has been stuck in a dispute with incumbent operators over points of interconnectivity. Jio has accused Bharti Airtel, Vodafone and Idea Cellular of providing insufficient points of interconnectivity leading to call drops. Jio put out data for September 22 saying over 12 crore out of 15 crore call attempts by its users failed. Of the 6.13 crore call attempts made to Airtel network on September 22, 4.8 crore or 78.4 per cent of the calls failed. The failure on Vodafone network was higher at 84.1 per cent with 3.95 crore call drops out of 4.69 crore calls. Calls to Idea saw 3.36 crore call drops out of 4.39 crore calls made.

Bharti Airtel has hit back at Reliance Jio saying network connectivity issues and call drops are due to Jio's own "under-preparedness", insufficient testing efforts and acquiring a large number of customers at the pre-launch stage itself.

Decreased internet speed:With addition of users to the Jio network, the speed of Jio's 4G data services has come down drastically after September 5. Now, the internet speed has come down to 6-10 Mbps from 50Mbps during the launch stage.

On paper, the difference is huge but in terms of average customer use, even a speed of 8Mbps should work flawlessly. However, the Jio connection faces frequent fluctuations hampering the user experience. Users have also complained about varying speeds despite no change in location.





Buggy Jio apps: The Reliance Jio apps have not shown consistent performance but the idea of free content sits pretty well with the Indian audience.

The Jio TV app is subjected to frequent crashes and has a long boot-time, which is also the case with most apps released by Jio. In our experience, the Jio4GVoice is one of the most glitchy Jio apps. The app often fails to load and when it does, the experience is pretty laggy.

Lack of VOLTE support in older phones: All those who don't have VOLTE technology-supported phones cannot make voice calls without the use of Jio4GVoice app which, as mentioned above, seems buggy. This one drawback makes the lucrative free voice-calling feature obsolete for most new consumers.

Apart from the VOLTE support, most Indian smartphone users are still stuck with 3G phones. The Jio sims won't benefit them in any way.

Battery consumption: Reliance Jio has launched its internet services on the 4G band. With not much difference in the rates of 2G or 3G services and 4G connection, new users are inclining towards Jio. The only constraint with 4G services is that they take a toll on the phone's battery, forcing the user to charge it repeatedly. With no 2G or 3G options, the user can't switch to a slower connection to save battery.

The merging of Jio's 4G services with Reliance Telecom's 3G and 2G services might solve this problem in the near future.

