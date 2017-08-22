Android 8.0 Oreo unveiled: All you need to know about Google's latest and greatest

Unveiled at the Developer Preview of Android O in March 2017, Google has finally introduced the next version of its Android operating system - Android O.

The company has been naming the major Android releases on sweet treats and the O stands for Oreo. Calling it as the 'smarter, faster, more powerful and sweeter than ever', Android 8.0 brings in features such as picture-in-picture, autofill, integrated Instant Apps, Google Play Protect, faster boot time, and much more.

Google has focused on creating a fluid experience in Android 8.0 Oreo, making Android more powerful and easy to use. Andorid 8.0 Oreo has also focused on optimizing battery life, graphics rendering, and stability, while giving developers better visibility over the health of their apps. Here are the key highlights of Android Oreo.

Notification Dots: The Notification dots is a simple way to access notifications as dots appears on the app icons. One can dive into apps with fewer taps by pressing the notification dots to quickly see what's new, and easily clear them by swiping away. There is also Android Instant Apps where one can teleport directly into new apps right from your browser, without installing the apps.

Picture-in-picture: allows users to manage two tasks simultaneously on any size screen. For instance, one can launch a calendar and have a voice call simultaneously.

Autofill Framework: The much needed Autofill which remembers all login credentials to login to various apps. It simplifies how users set up a new device and synchronize their passwords. Apps using form data can optimize their apps for Autofill, and password manager apps can use the new APIs to make their services available to users in their favorite apps. Autofill will roll out fully over the next few weeks as part of an update to Google Play Services.

System optimizations: worked across the system to help apps run faster and smoother.

Background limits: added new limits on background location and wi-fi scans and changes in the way apps run in the background. These boundaries prevent unintentional overuse of battery and memory and apply to all apps -- make sure you understand and account for these in your apps.

Google Play Protect: Keeps device and data safe from misbehaving apps by scanning over 50 billion apps per day, even the ones not installed yet.

Wi-Fi Assistant: Auto-connects to high quality open WiFi and secures user connection with a VPN back to Google.

Redesigned Emoji: With Android 8.0 Oreo, users will get access to fully redesigned emoji set, including over 60 new emoji.

Google is pushing the sources to Android Open Source Project (AOSP) for everyone to access today. Pixel and Nexus 5X/6P builds have entered carrier testing and the update will start rolling out in phases over the next several weeks, alongside Pixel C and Nexus Player. Android Beta users will receive the update to the final version today.

According to Dave Burke, VP of Engineering, post, "We've been working closely with our partners over the last many months, and by the end of this year, hardware makers like Essential, Huawei, HTC, Kyocera, Motorola, HMD Global Home of Nokia Phones, Samsung, Sharp and Sony are scheduled to be launching or upgrading new devices to Android 8.0 Oreo."

The adoption of the new Android OS is slow as compared to Apple's iOS. According to the Android Developer Dashboard, Nougat devices account 13.5 percent. On the other hand, 87 per cent of devices run Apple's iOS 10, which was released in September last year.

The number of Android smartphones running on Nougat is still very low with the primary reasons being manufacturers as they take time to release the update and in some cases, they even don't. On the other hand, Apple releases the software update for all iOS users.