All highlights from Apple's mega launch event

Apple conducted its anniversary edition launch event in its new headquarters, Apple Park in Cupertino, California. The event started at 10am PDT or 10:30pm for Indian viewers.Apple revealed an array of new gadgets starting from Apple Watch, Apple TV 4K to iPhone 8 and iPhone X. iPhone X was the mega launch most of us were waiting for. Despite the revolutionary design, Apple failed to surprise the gathering as most of the details regarding the launch was leaked before time.

However, Apple's demonstration of these new features made the entire event much more interesting. The FaceID, Animojis and Augmented Reality kept our eyes glued to the screen.

Here are all the highlights from the Apple Event:

The iPhone X will start at $999 for the 64GB model

There is a special stage lighting effect for dramatic portraits

Both camera modules get optical image stabilisation (OIS)

The lens come with Quad-LED true tone flash

iPhone X has a dual cameras with two 12Megapixel sensors

Animoji can trace facial expessions for custom emojis

Apple has been working with Snapchat to increase accuracy of virtual masks

FaceID will also be used with Apple Pay

iPhone X will also have the ability to send Animojis (Animated-emojis)

The chance of a random person unlocking the iPhone X is "one in a million"

A11 comes with built in neural engine to enable FaceID

IR camera takes an IR image to detect face

Just pick up the phone and look at it to unlock the device

iPhone X comes with FaceID

Simply swipe up from the bottom to reach home

There's no home button for the first time on an iPhone

iPhone includes true tone display

Super Retina display uses OLED technology

Screen size of 5.8 inches

iPhone 8 starts at $699 and iPhone 8 Plus at $799

Apple introduces wireless charging for the first on an iPhone

iPhone A11 Bionic chipset is big on augmented reality features

Just absorbed this: #iPhone8 can do 4K at 60fps, as well as 1080p at 240fps. Shooting video on this thing is gonna be *fun*. - Michael Fisher (@theMrMobile) September 12, 2017

Camera can shoot in slo-mo with 1080p at 240 frames per second

iPhone 8 comes with special portrait mode for

The GPU is 30 per cent faster than the one in iPhone 7

2 high performance cores, 4 high efficiency cores

iPhone 8 comes with A11 Bionic chipset with 64bit design

Apple iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus launched with glass front and back

New TV app available on iPhone and iPad

"No other device in our lifetimes has had the impact on the world that iPhone has"- Tim Cook

iPhone launch begins.

Tim Cook reveals new Apple TV 4K with HDR 10

Apple Watch Series 3 launched with cellular built-in

Ceramic gray Apple Watch pic.twitter.com/Pab1NhbEOj - Jonathan Morrison (@tldtoday) September 12, 2017

WatchOS 4 will be available to all customers from September 19

Apple Watch will notify you when it detects alleivating heartbeat even when there's no physical activity

"Apple Watch is number one watch in the world"- Tim Cook

Apple Watch launch underway

"Apple Park has been built to reflect Apple's values"- Tim Cook

Apple's mega launch event begins.

Chrome and Firefox browsers won't be able to stream the event live

Apple is expected to launch three iPhones this year: iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus

Protip: if you're trying to watch the #AppleEvent on a PC, Chrome won't give you the live stream -- but Microsoft Edge will. pic.twitter.com/IkMSg5sECx - Michael Fisher (@theMrMobile) September 12, 2017

It's a big day at Apple! We are honored and thrilled to host our first keynote at the Steve Jobs Theater this morning. pic.twitter.com/gyiqPJB46y - Tim Cook (@tim_cook) September 12, 2017

The year 2007 is noted in history as one the biggest turning points in the tech-world, the year when Steve Jobs held the first iPhone up in the air as a combination of a phone, an iPod and an breakthrough communicator device. Come to think about it, it was a breakthrough moment in the company's history. Now, Tim Cook claimed to have realized Apple's long standing goal of creating an all-screen iPhone with the iPhone X.

Also Read: Apple iPhone X launch: How Steve Jobs' iPhone evolved into iPhone 7 Plus

Apple's iPhone has been the most successful product line-up for the company. Not only does the company sell the product in extremely high quantities but also enjoys a dominant position in the premium segment which yields higher returns.

The launch of iPhone X will be another jewel in Apple's crown. Since iPhone 6, the company had not launched any substantial update to their iPhone line-up. The past three iterations have been similar in design and came with minor upgrades. All this was justified in the name of Apple's tenth anniversary special edition iPhone.

Also Read: Eight interesting facts about Apple Park, the place envisioned by Steve Jobs

Also Read: Apple, Samsung to take smartphone prices to whole new level with iPhone X, Galaxy Note 8