All highlights from Apple's mega launch event

Apple conducted its anniversary edition launch event in its new headquarters, Apple Park in Cupertino, California. The event started at 10am PDT or 10:30pm for Indian viewers.Apple revealed an array of new gadgets starting from Apple Watch, Apple TV 4K to iPhone 8 and iPhone X. iPhone X was the mega launch most of us were waiting for. Despite the revolutionary design, Apple failed to surprise the gathering as most of the details regarding the launch was leaked before time.
However, Apple's demonstration of these new features made the entire event much more interesting. The FaceID, Animojis and Augmented Reality kept our eyes glued to the screen.
Here are all the highlights from the Apple Event:
- The iPhone X will start at $999 for the 64GB model
- There is a special stage lighting effect for dramatic portraits
- Both camera modules get optical image stabilisation (OIS)
- The lens come with Quad-LED true tone flash
- iPhone X has a dual cameras with two 12Megapixel sensors
- Animoji can trace facial expessions for custom emojis
- Apple has been working with Snapchat to increase accuracy of virtual masks
- FaceID will also be used with Apple Pay
- iPhone X will also have the ability to send Animojis (Animated-emojis)
- The chance of a random person unlocking the iPhone X is "one in a million"
- A11 comes with built in neural engine to enable FaceID
- IR camera takes an IR image to detect face
- Just pick up the phone and look at it to unlock the device
- iPhone X comes with FaceID
- Simply swipe up from the bottom to reach home
- There's no home button for the first time on an iPhone
- iPhone includes true tone display
- Super Retina display uses OLED technology
- Screen size of 5.8 inches
- iPhone 8 starts at $699 and iPhone 8 Plus at $799
- Apple introduces wireless charging for the first on an iPhone
- iPhone A11 Bionic chipset is big on augmented reality features
Camera can shoot in slo-mo with 1080p at 240 frames per second
- iPhone 8 comes with special portrait mode for
- The GPU is 30 per cent faster than the one in iPhone 7
- 2 high performance cores, 4 high efficiency cores
- iPhone 8 comes with A11 Bionic chipset with 64bit design
- Apple iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus launched with glass front and back
- New TV app available on iPhone and iPad
- "No other device in our lifetimes has had the impact on the world that iPhone has"- Tim Cook
- iPhone launch begins.
- Tim Cook reveals new Apple TV 4K with HDR 10
- Apple Watch Series 3 launched with cellular built-in
- WatchOS 4 will be available to all customers from September 19
- Apple Watch will notify you when it detects alleivating heartbeat even when there's no physical activity
- "Apple Watch is number one watch in the world"- Tim Cook
- Apple Watch launch underway
- "Apple Park has been built to reflect Apple's values"- Tim Cook
- Apple's mega launch event begins.
- Chrome and Firefox browsers won't be able to stream the event live
- Apple is expected to launch three iPhones this year: iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus
The year 2007 is noted in history as one the biggest turning points in the tech-world, the year when Steve Jobs held the first iPhone up in the air as a combination of a phone, an iPod and an breakthrough communicator device. Come to think about it, it was a breakthrough moment in the company's history. Now, Tim Cook claimed to have realized Apple's long standing goal of creating an all-screen iPhone with the iPhone X.
Apple's iPhone has been the most successful product line-up for the company. Not only does the company sell the product in extremely high quantities but also enjoys a dominant position in the premium segment which yields higher returns.
The launch of iPhone X will be another jewel in Apple's crown. Since iPhone 6, the company had not launched any substantial update to their iPhone line-up. The past three iterations have been similar in design and came with minor upgrades. All this was justified in the name of Apple's tenth anniversary special edition iPhone.
