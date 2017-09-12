Eight interesting facts about Apple Park, the place envisioned by Steve Jobs

Steve Jobs had envisioned this place as a workplace within a landscape. As futuristic as it looks, the Apple Park, once finished, will be onbe of the most spectacular monuments in the world. The park will be where Tim Cook will reveal the latest iPhone X, iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. Apple Park will be the new headquarters of Apple and all major launches can be expected to happen in the vicinity of its campus.

Here are eight interesting facts about Apple Park:

The theater at Apple Park which will conduct the biggest Apple event of the year is named the Steve Jobs Theater in memory of his 62nd birthday

The entrance to the 1,000-seat auditorium is a 20-foot-tall glass cylinder, 165 feet in diameter, supporting a metallic carbon-fiber roof

The Steve Jobs Theater is situated atop a hill which is one of the highest points within Apple Park and overlooks meadows and the main building

The park houses a 100,000-square-foot fitness center for Apple employees

The entire Apple Park replaces 5 million square feet of asphalt and concrete with grassy fields and over 9,000 native and drought-resistant trees

The entire setup is powered by 100 percent renewable energy. 17 megawatts of rooftop solar powers the building. The solar power generation capacity makes Apple Park one of the largest on-site solar energy installations in the world

The building also won't require air conditioning for nine months of the year. This makes it the world's largest naturally ventilated building

The entire structure is built in a way that can move up to 4 and 1/2 feet horizontally in an earthquake situation. In a way the foundation works as a gyroscope, disconnecting the main frame from the earth

The parklands offer two miles of walking and running paths, an orchard, meadow and pond within the centre of the o-like shape.