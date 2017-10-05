Google Pixel 2 pre-orders in India to begin on Oct 26; price, specifications, features

Google launched the new Pixel line-up at an event in San Francisco. The new Pixel device's don't stray too far from their first generation design language but still managed to make numerous changes in all the right places. India will be one of the first few countries to receive the device.

Interested buyers will be able to pre-book the device from Oct 26 while both smartphones will go on sale from November 1. Pixel 2 will be available across 1000 brick and mortar stores across India. Pixel XL 2 on the other hand will 15 days later at November 15. Flipkart will be the exclusive reseller of the device online.

The Pixel 2 will be priced at Rs 61,000 for the 64GB variant whereas the 128 GB variant will be priced at Rs 70,000. The Pixel 2 XL 64GB variant will be priced at Rs 73,000 while the 128GB will come at price of Rs 82,000. Google will ship the Pixel 2 in Just Black, Kinda Blue and Clearly White. The Pixel 2 XL will be available in Just Black, Black and White.

Considering the prices of its competition like Galaxy Note 8 and iPhone X, the device is placed reasonably well. However, the Galaxy S8 and iPhone 8 can pose as stiff competitors for the Pixel line-up.

Google revealed a host of products last night, creating a whole new ecosystem. The element that cements the ecosystem is the Google Assistant which brings machine learning and AI in every interaction with the network.

The Pixel 2 will come with a 5-inch screen, whereas the Pixel 2 XL will sport a 6-inch screen. The bigger Pixel 2 XL will have a pOLED, QHD+ screen with 18:9 aspect ratio. The Pixel 2, on the other hand will have a full HD OLED display with 100,000:1 contrast ratio.

Pixel phones will support is Active Edge, which has been developed by HTC. The feature allows accessing applications by squeezing the sides of the two devices and works even with a case.

Cameras on the Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL will feature Google Lens which will take down written information like phone numbers, emails and addresses when the camera is turned towards them, and then use them to contact the person they belong to.

The Google Lens also comes equipped with ARCore which allows inserting AR stickers in pictures and videos. This feature will also be made available on first generation Pixel phones too.

Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL now come with cleaner UI in comparison to their predecessor. They will have IP67 water and dust resistance. Moreover, Google has integrated Google Assistant quite well with both Pixel phones to better user experience, which already was quite high with their previous generation.