Leaked list of Xiaomi's Redmi and Mi devices that may get MIUI 9

Xiaomi is launching a new Android Nougat for most of their latest devices but that necessarily doesn't mean that the update will bring new features and new look. However, MIUI 9 will be the real update that will bring all the major features and then some more.

According to a leak on Weibo in China, around 36 Xiaomi phones are set to get an update in the coming month. Reviewer, a community blog on Weibo listed the devices; 19 belong to Mi series and 17 handsets from the Redmi series.



Here are the Mi devices that will get the update:

Xiaomi Mi 6

Xiaomi Mi 5S Plus

Xiaomi Mi 5C

Xiaomi Mi 5S

Xiaomi Mi 5

Xiaomi Mi 4S

Xiaomi Mi 4

Xiaomi Mi 4C

Xiaomi Mi 3

Xiaomi Mi 2

Xiaomi Mi 2S

Xiaomi Mi Mix

Xiaomi Mi Max 2

Xiaomi Mi Max

Xiaomi Mi Note 2

Xiaomi Mi Pad 2

Xiaomi Mi Pad

Xiaomi Mi Note.

Reportedly, the company will roll out the update to its flagship device, Mi6 first; even the Mi 5X will launch with MIUI 8 but will be updated later.



In the mid range segment, these Redmi devices will receive the update:

Redmi Pro

Redmi Note 4X

Redmi Note 4

Xiaomi Redmi Note 2

Xiaomi Redmi Note (first generation)

Redmi 4X

Redmi 4A

Redmi 4

Redmi 3S

Redmi 3S Plus

Redmi 3X

Redmi 3

Redmi 2A

Redmi 2

Redmi 1S

Redmi (1st Gen).

There is no official confirmation regarding the new update and in case of the Indian market it's highly doubtful that the company will release all the update to any device that was launched before 2016.

The new update will introduce new features like multiple window capability, a new bundled notification feature that can help in de-cluttering the notification panel and more small features throughout the OS. Other than that, the update will enhance the security of the device.

Indian Xiaomi users will have to wait longer than their Chinese counterparts as the update is expected to reach users only by the end of this year. The Chinese company has been facing tough criticism from its competition in the budget segment for massive delays in pushing out updates. Manufacturers like Motorola are able to push out quick updates in comparison to Xiaomi as they don't deviate much from stock Android.