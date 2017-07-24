Leaked list of Xiaomi's Redmi and Mi devices that may get MIUI 9

BT Online
New Delhi Last Updated: July 24, 2017 | 12:38 IST
Xiaomi is launching a new Android Nougat for most of their latest devices but that necessarily doesn't mean that the update will bring new features and new look. However, MIUI 9 will be the real update that will bring all the major features and then some more.
According to a leak on Weibo in China, around 36 Xiaomi phones are set to get an update in the coming month. Reviewer, a community blog on Weibo listed the devices; 19 belong to Mi series and 17 handsets from the Redmi series.
Here are the Mi devices that will get the update:
Xiaomi Mi 6
Xiaomi Mi 5S Plus
Xiaomi Mi 5C
Xiaomi Mi 5S
Xiaomi Mi 5
Xiaomi Mi 4S
Xiaomi Mi 4
Xiaomi Mi 4C
Xiaomi Mi 3
Xiaomi Mi 2
Xiaomi Mi 2S
Xiaomi Mi Mix
Xiaomi Mi Max 2
Xiaomi Mi Max
Xiaomi Mi Note 2
Xiaomi Mi Pad 2
Xiaomi Mi Pad
Xiaomi Mi Note.
Reportedly, the company will roll out the update to its flagship device, Mi6 first; even the Mi 5X will launch with MIUI 8 but will be updated later.
In the mid range segment, these Redmi devices will receive the update:
Redmi Pro
Redmi Note 4X
Redmi Note 4
Xiaomi Redmi Note 2
Xiaomi Redmi Note (first generation)
Redmi 4X
Redmi 4A
Redmi 4
Redmi 3S
Redmi 3S Plus
Redmi 3X
Redmi 3
Redmi 2A
Redmi 2
Redmi 1S
Redmi (1st Gen).
There is no official confirmation regarding the new update and in case of the Indian market it's highly doubtful that the company will release all the update to any device that was launched before 2016.
The new update will introduce new features like multiple window capability, a new bundled notification feature that can help in de-cluttering the notification panel and more small features throughout the OS. Other than that, the update will enhance the security of the device.
Indian Xiaomi users will have to wait longer than their Chinese counterparts as the update is expected to reach users only by the end of this year. The Chinese company has been facing tough criticism from its competition in the budget segment for massive delays in pushing out updates. Manufacturers like Motorola are able to push out quick updates in comparison to Xiaomi as they don't deviate much from stock Android.