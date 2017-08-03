Motorola's Moto G5S Plus with dual lens and Moto G5S may launch this diwali

Motorola recently unveiled the Moto G5S and Moto G5S Plus, the mid-year update for their popular G-series. The devices got a substantial update in their respective cameras. The Moto G5S is even equipped with dual-lens setup.

Though the device is already available for pre-booking in a few European countries, there is no official confirmation regarding its availability in India. A new report from India Today Tech, however, suggests that the devices will be made available by Diwali this year.

According to the report, Sudhin Mathur - Managing Director, Motorola Mobility India gave strong indications that the the Moto G5S and Moto G5S Plus in India during this festival season. "The festival season is coming, it is a time to purchase new things. So, let's wait for the festival season, there may be some good news," said Mathur.



Here are the highlights of both the device:

Moto G5S Plus

The Moto G5S Plus uses the same design language as Moto G5 Plus and even features the same chipset, Qualcomm's Snapdragon 625 and the same 3000mAh battery. It still comes equipped with a FullHD 5.5inch screen and a fingerprint sensor.

The Moto G5S Plus gets a new dual camera setup with two 13 megapixel sensors with f/2.0 aperture placed horizontally. These cameras will help the portrait mode which was made popular by iPhone 7 Plus. The new camera will also be able to shoot 4K videos.

Moto G5S

The smaller device, Moto G5S still sports a 5.2 inch FullHD screen and is powered by the same Snapdragon 430 chipset. However, this device gets a new battery that has been bumped up to 3,000 mAh battery from 2,800mAh battery unit on the Moto G5.

The primary camera gets a boost in terms of megapixels with a new 16 megapixel camera and an f/2.0 aperture. The secondary camera, a 5 megapixel module, has been upgraded with an f/2.0 aperture and an LED flash for selfies in the dark.

Currently, the Moto G5S is priced at EUR 249 (roughly Rs 18,900) and the Moto G5S Plus will start selling at EUR 299 (roughly Rs 22,700). The Indian prices may vary when the devices are launched here.