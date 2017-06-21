OnePlus 5 claimed to be cheating in benchmark results, company denies allegations

It's just been one day since OnePlus launched their latest and greatest for the year 2017, OnePlus 5. Though the device is receiving a mixed response on its new features and design, one thing OnePlus was sure about in their new flagship was its performance. However, new reports are surfacing which have serious allegations and doubts against the devices benchmark scores across many applications.

According to a report by XDA developers, the review units given to media outlets have been tweaked to give enhanced benchmark results. The report made serious allegations about the Chinese company that faced similar accusations last year. The report clearly stated, "We have learned about OnePlus' new benchmark cheating mechanism through our review unit."

While it cannot be confirmed if all review units provided by the company were tweaked to yield higher results in benchmarks, OnePlus did come to its defense by not denying the claims altogether but by stating that the testing conditions were made to show the optimal performance of the device.

OnePlus' response stated, "People use benchmark apps in order to ascertain the performance of their device, and we want users to see the true performance of the OnePlus 5. Therefore, we have allowed benchmark apps to run in a state similar to daily usage, including the running of resource intensive apps and games. Additionally, when launching apps the OnePlus 5 runs at a similar state in order to increase the speed in which apps open. We are not overclocking the device, rather we are displaying the performance potential of the OnePlus 5."

However, the statement contradicts the allegation that performance was not targeted on benchmark applications only but also for all day to day activities of the device. XDA, on the other hand claims that the manipulation can be disabled or enabled for testing purposes. Once disabled, only 24.4 per cent of the tests yield the optimum 1.9GHz frequency of the smaller cores whereas with the manipulation enabled the tests yield a frequency of 1.9GHz in 95 per cent results.

We'll receive a clearer picture of the entire issue when OnePlus starts selling the commercial units. If OnePlus 5 operates on full capacity in day to day activities, the device's battery performance will take a hit and can also lead to overheating in many instances. The device was launched in the United States on Tuesday and will be launched in India on June 22.