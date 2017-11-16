OnePlus 5T launch in few hours, PVR theatres to live stream event at Rs 100

Recently, OnePlus confirmed the existence of OnePlus 5T and soon more official information followed. The company also revealed the official launch date as well as the date when it will be available in our market. OnePlus 5t has been listed on Amazon India's webiste with an official date of November 21.

The OnePlus 5T will be the company's revised take on the flagship segment. To compete against the likes of Apple's iPhone X, Google Pixel 2 XL, Samsung Galaxy S8, OnePlus will be launching a new bezel-less OnePlus 5T. Apart from the screen, OnePlus will update the camera on the device to facilitate better low-light pictures.

Most of the device's features and renders have been leaked but this time we get to see the device in real pictures. The device's unboxing images have been leaked by ZDnet. The device was spotted alongside its box which also gives us a glimpse of the USB Type-C dash charger.



The launch event will be held today in New York and can be streamed live at 9:30 pm in India. Interested viewers can stream the event live from OnePlus' dedicated page.

The Chinese company will also conduct parallel live stream events in PVR theatres across Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Pune. OnePlus fans can book their tickets on BookMyShow at a price of Rs 99 from Nov 8.

Most features have either been leaked on benchmark listings or even leaks from within the company. Recently, the device was even listed on an e-retailer site which revealed detailed specs and also gave a specific delivery date for the device.

The only substantial mystery left, when it comes to the OnePlus 5T launch is its price. However, even this mystery might have solved. The company chief, Pete Lau responded to a query on Chinese social media website about the price of OnePlus 5T.

In the query, a user asked if 4000 yuan (approx Rs 39,000) will be enough to buy the new OnePlus 5T. Lau in his said that its "enough". It strongly suggests that at least the starting price of new bezel-less OnePlus will be around the Rs 39,000 mark. Given the previous price trends, the OnePlus 5T price has been estimated around Rs 40,000.

OnePlus has officially revealed the launch date of the device in a tweet. The device will be launched on November 16.

Lau also leaked images that seem to be clicked from the OnePlus 5T. Over that he also mentioned that Samsung's AMOLED display is one of the best in the industry which hints at the device carrying an AMOLED display.

OnePlus 5T is expected to feature a bezel-less display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. The device will be following the biggest smartphone flagship trend of 2017 with the new OnePlus 5T and for ease of use the company might even introduce an array of new gestures.

The device has been leaked in various renders and benchmark listings earlier this month. Oppomart, a smartphone retailer from China even listed the device on their website asking buyers to prebook to get the device by end of November. The listing also revealed the device's specifications from the new FullHD+ resolution of the new screen to the aperture of the camera.

The OnePlus 5T is expected to sport a fullHD+ optic AMOLED 6-inch screen on the front without any fingerprint sensor under the screen. However, OnePlus will most likely place the sensor on the rear panel of the device. The screen will be protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

The dual-camera lens might also see a slight upgrade in the OnePlus 5T with one RGB and one monochrome camera. These two units, one 20-megapixel with f/2.6 aperture and another 16-megapixel with f/1.7 aperture, will be the device's primary shooter. The front camera on OnePlus 5T will be a 16-megapixel shooter.

OnePlus 5T is expected to feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC under the hood, clocked at 2.45GHz, paired with Adreno 540 GPU. The processing power will be identical to the previous OnePlus 5.

It will run along with either 6GB or 8GB of RAM. The OnePlus 5T will come with two internal memory options - 64GB and 128GB. As for the operating system, the smartphone will have Oxygen OS based on Android Nougat which should get an update to Android Oreo. All of this will be powered by a 3450mAh battery with dash charge.