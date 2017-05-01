Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ facing restart issues?

Samsung's Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ have received great reviews from across the world but it seems the South Korean company has hit a small obstacle. Though it's not as alarming as the Note 7 fiasco, the company might start feeling the pressure if this tiny obstacle becomes widespread.

New Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ owners are pouring in on public forum XDA Developers to complaint about a weird issue with their devices. According to the users, the device is entering a restart loop every once a while.

A member of XDA Developers platform, with the name kartman_canada expressed concerns with his/her new Galaxy S8. The buyer stated, "New S8 today… I was pumped but I'm starting to get concerned. I've tried with AOD on and off but if I pocket the device and walk around a bit it seems not to want to wake up and bring me to the lock screen. Once I get it to respond, it's restarting."

Users are also taking to Samsung's public forum to inquire about the problems. One user claimed that within 10 hours of unboxing, the device restarted 7 times. A few customers who reported the issue to Samsung customer care were asked to take the device back to the retailer to exchange the device.

A few users complained that the issue triggered after the use of a few native apps like camera or Samsung Themes. Both, Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ are reporting similar issues. The reason is still unclear and the company has not yet responded to the issue.

The company underwent a great ordeal with the Note 7 where it had to recall every device sold within a few months after the launch. The company even took a beating in sales due to the entire episode. However, Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ have received a warm response globally after its launch.

Samsung is expected to sell 50.4 million units of the Galaxy S8 range this year, according to Korean securities firm Yuanta Securities.




