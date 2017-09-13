WhatsApp unsend feature to be called 'delete for everyone'; ready to roll out: Report

WhatsApp has been rumoured to introduce a feature to recall sent messages and it seems that it will be released soon. According to reports, the messaging application owned by social media giant Facebook has begun testing the feature and tasted some success in the process.

According to website WABetaInfo, WhatsApp has successfully tested the delete for everyone feature. The server has started to function and the sent messages could be successfully recalled. "WhatsApp is finally testing the Delete for Everyone feature: the server finally works and it successfully recalls the message. Also if the server works, this does not mean that the feature is currently enabled," the website mentioned in a tweet.

Although, the delete for everyone service will not be activated right away, WhatsApp will enable it remotely later. Considering that the servers for the delete for everyone feature are up and running, the feature might also be rolled out shortly, said WABetaInfo.

Reports claim that the delete for everyone feature will help recall, revoke or unsend messages sent erroneously to an individual or group chat. Independent reports suggest that images, videos, GIFs or documents wrongly sent through WhatsApp could be recalled within five minutes. The feature will be available for WhatsApp users on both Android and iOS.

Once recalled the message will be removed from the chat, but this might not mean that all data about it will be removed from the device too, reports said.