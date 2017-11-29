WhatsApp update for iPhones allows users to watch YouTube videos in app during chats

WhatsApp Messenger released the latest 2.17.81 update for Apple devices recently. The new WhatsApp update for iOS devices now allows users to watch YouTube videos within the application while chatting. According to the changelog of the application listed on Apple's App Store, the new update also lets users lock their voice recording for sending long audio messages with ease.

According the changelog seen on the App Store, now "when you receive a link to a YouTube video, you can now play it right within WhatsApp". The feature notably comes with picture-in-picture (PiP), which means that the users can keep watching the YouTube video in a minimised window even while switching through chats.

Earlier, clicking on a YouTube link shared through WhatsApp on iOS used to take the user to the YouTube application. However, the feature has not been activated on the app yet despite being mentioned in the App Store changelog already. According to WABetaInfo, the in-app YouTube video feature on WhatsApp is currently disabled, and might be activated by later from the servers.

Another feature that WhatsApp for iOS promises is locking recording while sending recorded voice messages. Now WhatsApp users can swipe up to lock recording. As of now, the users have to keep the recording button in chat windows pressed down for recording a voice message, and release it to send the recorded message. The feature is supposed to help send long voice messages much easily. This recording lock feature has been already enabled in the WhatsApp and users can access it after updating the application.

Moreover, WhatsApp is reportedly planning to introduce a new button which will allow users to change a voice call into a video call without ending the ongoing voice call. The recipient will have the option to decline the video call, though. The recent update of WhatsApp has also allowed group administrators to exercise more control over their chat groups, by limiting group chat feature to certain group member and preventing other administrators from deleting the group creator.