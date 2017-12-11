WhatsApp new update brings picture in picture mode, private group chats and more

Since Facebook acquired WhatsApp, the instant messaging application has been constantly updated with new features and optimizations. Now, a few more changes in the app are making its way to the beta testers of the application.

WhatsApp new update will bring a new Picture in Picture (PiP) mode in their application and a new option to privately reply in a group. Other than these major additions, there is a new Shake to report feature, Tap to unblock user feature and invite via link feature.

These new features have been launched for most beta testers and is expected to roll out to the stable build in the coming months.

Let's take a look at the new features one by one:

Picture in Picture (PiP) mode for video calls: This new feature will let users continue with a WhatsApp video call in a minimized format. The floating window can be placed according to the user's need. Currently, the user cannot leave the call without pausing the video. The application will also let the user play videos in the floating window.

Private replies in group chats: Members of a WhatsApp group chat can respond to texts privately. To access this option, one will just have to tap on the small arrow on the top right of the particular message and opt for 'Reply Privately' option.

Tap to unblock: As the name suggests, this new feature will let the user unblock a contact by just long pressing on the contact and sending a message to the contact.

Invite via link: Using this feature the admin of a WhatsApp group can invite a person to the group by sending them a link to the group. With this method the new participant can be added directly to the group.

Shake to report: Using the device's sensors, this feature will open the Contact Us section on the application to report any inconsistencies.