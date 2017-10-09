Xiaomi's most expensive device Mi Mix 2 to launch in India tomorrow; expected price, features, availability

Xiaomi is preparing to launch the new Mi Mix 2 at an event in India. This will be the company's most expensive device in India. So far, the device has only been made available in China. The device will be Xiaomi's first device to compete in the premium segment. The USP of the device, the bezel-less display is undoubtedly the flagship-trend of the year and Mi Mix 2 plans to champion it.

Xiaomi India head, Manu Kumar Jain announced that the device will be launched at an event in New Delhi. The device will compete against the likes of OnePlus 5 that also features flagship specifications. A recent a study by IDC claimed that OnePlus 5 dethroned Apple's iPhone in the fight to the top position in the online sales of premium segment smartphones.

It will be interesting to see how a Xiaomi device fares against the existing industry champions. Earlier last year, the company had made a claim that they'll not be launching all high-end devices in India. This left most Mi fans disappointed. Xiaomi's Mi Mix 2 however is the most expensive device the company has manufactured and Mi enthusiasts can expect a premium price tag attached to it.

The company claims the device is the 'Mix' between tech and art. Xiaomi India has even started a new campaign call the TheOriginalX where the company is tweeting various images that have a Mi Mix 2 hidden in them and MI fans need to detect the device.

Here are main features of the Mi Mix 2:

Display

Without a doubt the fullscreen display 2.0 will be the show stopper at the event tomorrow. During the launch event in China, the company didn't shy away from comparing itself to industry giants like Samsung, Apple and even the newly launched Essential phone.

The Mi Mix2 will come with a 5.99 inch QuadHD IPS LCD display. The device features 18:9 aspect ratio with a slimmer chin and an almost non-existent top bezel.

Camera

One of the consistent sore points for Xiaomi in all its devices has been the camera. With the Mi Mix 2 the device features a Sony IMX386 sensor with 1.25micron pixels. The camera also features 4-axis optical image stabilization(OIS). The device uses the same 12Megapixel primary camera unit as found on Mi6.

The company decided to place the front facing snapper on the right bottom of the display panel.

Processor

Mi Mix 2 comes with Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 835 chipset which will be accompanied by 6GB RAM and three different storage options. The user can chose between 64GB, 128GB and 256GB.

Price

The device is priced at RMB 3299 (Roughly Rs 32,300) for the 64GB model, RMB 3599 (Roughly Rs 35,300) for the 128GB model and RMB 3999 (Roughly Rs 39,200) for the 256GB variant. The exact Indian price will be announced tomorrow but it can be expected to be priced in the range of Rs 32,999 to Rs 37,999.