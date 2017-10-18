Xiaomi's leaked Redmi device with bezel-less display might feature Snapdragon 636

Qualcomm recently launched the Snapdragon 636 which will enable mid-range devices to go full-scale on bezel-less displays will FHD+ resolution. According to a report by Gizmo China this processor is most likely to make an appearance on Xiaomi's next Redmi device. This new Redmi device has been leaked in prior report which makes a perfect fit with the recent information.

The leaked device shows us an Xiaomi device which has been speculated to be the next Redmi device. Going by the size of the screen, the device is likely to be the next Redmi Note. Current generation Redmi Note 4 comes with a Snapdragon 625 chipset. The leaked device also features a dual-lens camera on the rear panel.

A few earlier reports suggested that the Redmi device spotted in the leaks might feature an The new Snapdragon 636 chipset, according to Qualcomm gives the device a 40 per cent boost in performance which should make budget-segment device an even better value for money deal than earlier.

If these new reports materialize, this device will further Redmi's already impressive sales figures. The Redmi Note 4 has been one of the most popular devices in the online segment this year. Xiaomi is even competing with Samsung in terms of sales figures in India. According to a Counterpoint report, the Chinese company is threatening Samsung's position in the smartphone market in India. The company reported a market share of just half a percent shy of Samsung's claim.

The Redmi devices have been instrumental in bringing Xiaomi among the best sellers in the country. Xiaomi also launched the Redmi 5A in China recently. The Chinese company claims the device can last a whopping eight days on a single recharge. The device lacks a fingerprint sensor, similar to last year's Redmi 4A but upgrades the built quality by using metal instead of polycarbonate used in Redmi 4A.

The Redmi 5A is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 quad-core chipset clocked at 1.4GHz. The processor is paired with 2GB RAM and 16GB internal storage.

Unlike the Redmi 4A, Redmi 5A's antenna lines have been pushed to the edges of the device, giving it a clean look altogether.

The primary camera sports a 13 Megapixel sensor with an aperture of f/2.2. The camera comes with common features like HDR mode, panaroma mode and burst mode. For the front camera, the device will use a 5Megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 aperture.

The device sports a 5-inch display with a resolution of 1280x720. The company has chosen to skip the fingerprint sensor. Xiaomi also place a hybrid SIM tray which can either store two SIMs or one SIM and one MicroSD card. Below the screen is the usual array of capacitive touch buttons - for recent, home and back. The device is expected to launch in India at price below Rs 6,000.