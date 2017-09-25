m-Aadhaar touches 10 lakh downloads; here's how you can install it

This was informed by Union Minister for Electronics and IT Ravi Shankar Prasad in a tweet. "In just 2 months 10 lakh people have downloaded m-Aadhaar, thus making it a very popular App among the users," said the minister.

Lately, m-Aadhaar has been accepted by the Ministry of Railways as proof of identity for travellers in any reserved class. "m- Aadhar, when shown by the passenger on his/her mobile after entering the password, should be accepted as a proof of identity for undertaking journey in any reserved class over Indian Railways," the ministry said in a statement.

However, there is a catch. You can download it only on the mobile number which is linked to Aadhaar. And as of now it is only available on Android. Here's how you can make use of the app in few steps.

First, go to Google play store and download the app.

Second, set a password. This password is needed everytime you want to carry out an action. Thereafter enter your Aadhaar number. Or you can also scan the bar code on the Aadhaar card

Third, upon entering the number, the app will send a Time-based One-time password to the linked phone number and read it too so you need not enter it manually. Make sure mobile is linked to Aadhaar. Else the verification will fail.

Fourth, after successfull OTP verification, you will able to see your profile with your name and Aadhaar number. However, to check you full details, you have to enter the password once again.

m-Aadhaar app, that was launched in July, lets you carry your demographic details like name, date of birth, gender, address and photograph that is linked with the Aadhaar number everywhere. You don't need hard copies of your Aadhaar. Also, you can also lock/ unlock your biometric details with it.