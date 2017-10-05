Judwaa 2 Box Office Collection Day 6: Varun Dhawan-Taapsee Pannu's movie earns Rs 92.02 crore

The makers of Judwaa 2 knew that they had enormous shoes to fill. Keeping in mind the fanbase that Salman Khan, star of the original Judwaa movie, commands and considering that Judwaa gradually became one of the superstar's most memorable movies, the Dhawans had a mammoth challenge ahead. But director David Dhawan was the maker of the original movie as well, so he probably had the recipe for the success of the movie down to a tee.



The reboot of Judwaa stars David Dhawan's son Varun Dhawan in a double role along with Taapsee Pannu and Jacqueline Fernandez. The movie revolves around the lives of two brothers, Prem and Raja, who are separated at birth. They eventually come face-to-face but not before their identities cause quite a stir. The brothers finally join forces to combat a smuggling ring.



Judwaa 2, reminiscent of the problematic humour of 90s Bollywood, did not receive positive reviews from the critics. However, with no big releases around it, and with the festive season clubbed with a long weekend attracted a lot of viewers. So much so, that the movie earned close to Rs 60 crore in its opening week.

#Judwaa2 Fri 16.10 cr, Sat 20.55 cr, Sun 22.60 cr. Total: â¹ 59.25 cr. India biz... Will score BIG numbers again today [holiday]... - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 2, 2017

Now, six days after its release the movie is going steady is likely to cross Rs 100 crore in the coming days. As trade analyst, Taran Adarsh, tweeted, the movie has earned Rs 92.02 crore as of now.

#Judwaa2 is a HIT... Fri 16.10 cr, Sat 20.55 cr, Sun 22.60 cr, Mon 18 cr, Tue 8.05 cr, Wed 6.72 cr. Total: â¹ 92.02 cr. India biz. - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 5, 2017

The movie has done good business in the international box office as well. A report in Times of India mentions that Judwaa 2's collections is ranked fifth in terms of worldwide earnings, surpassed only by blockbuster hits like Baahubali 2 and Tubelight.



Although the Chennai multiplex strike must have affected its business in the country, it does not look like it can stop the movie from entering the much-coveted 100 crore club.



Along with Dhawan, Pannu and Fernandez, the movie also stars Anupam Kher, Pavan Malhotra , Johnny Lever and Rajpal Yadav.