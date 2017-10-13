With four living areas, this is the world's largest private jet

Who does not aspire to become a globetrotting billionaire, enjoy all the fineries money can buy and own a private jet? But looks like one can take that a notch up and buy the largest private jet as the most magnificent accessory. The Bombardier's Global 7000 that has just been released is the largest private jet in the world.

This jet stretches for 39 m and costs USD 72 million. With four living rooms and an ensuite master bedroom, the Bombardier's Global 7000 has the capacity to carry 19 passengers.

The Montreal-based company that launched this jet at the National Business Aviation Association trade show has described this airplane as an "extension of your home and office".

Furthermore, the Mach 0.925 speed aircraft is furbished with big screen televisions, WiFi connectivity, double bed, a cushy 8-seater sofa, plush seats and an entirely different area for the crew. There is also a private bathroom with a shower, wardrobe and a vanity set, as mentioned on a report in Mail Online.

While USD 72 million might seem like a whopping amount, the private jet is all sold out till and there is a waiting list till 2021. Eight of these planes are in production till now and will be set to fly in 2018.