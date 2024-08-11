Aries daily horoscope for August 11, 2024: Can invest in stock market for first time. May improve financial situation

scorecardresearch
Business Today
Astrology
Feedback

Finance and Property: Ganesha says if you have never invested in the stock market before, today is the day for you to jump in. Ask your friends who have already invested and made money what schemes they recommend and then try your hand at it. Don't invest more than you can afford to lose initially, but you can expand your stake as you make money. You may find that you are very good at investing! Time is good to invest in new areas. The stars will give you a chance to improve your financial situation. This is an auspicious time to buy shares or new property.

Jobs and Career: You will move towards a solution in legal and court cases. You will follow the rules and regulations. Maintain order and discipline. Stay away from strangers. Achieve goals with hard work. Bring stability to business. Speed up business operations. Engage in expansion-related activities. Maintain a routine in various matters. Increase vigilance.

Health: Avoid making promises. Health will remain normal. Do not pay attention to show-off. Emphasis on a systematic routine. Pay attention to physical signs. Health will remain stable.
 

Disclaimer: Astrological predictions are the opinions of the astrologer. These insights are based on planetary positions, aspects, and the astrologer's expertise. BT is not responsible for any predictions, opinions, or remedies suggested.
Published on: Aug 11, 2024, 8:04 AM IST
