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Financial Horoscope Today, September 29, 2026: Aries Sign Will See an Increase in Wealth, Find Out What Your Sign Says

Financial Horoscope Today, September 29, 2026: Aries Sign Will See an Increase in Wealth, Find Out What Your Sign Says

Today's Financial Horoscope, September 29, 2026: Aries will continue to experience auspiciousness in work and business. Interest in commercial matters will increase. There will be opportunities to advance professional efforts. A situation of growth in wealth and resources will prevail.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • New Delhi,
  • Updated Sep 29, 2026 3:00 AM IST
Financial Horoscope Today, September 29, 2026: Aries Sign Will See an Increase in Wealth, Find Out What Your Sign SaysFinancial Horoscope Today, September 29, 2026

Aries
Those with Aries may succeed in fulfilling their financial resolutions. There will be positivity in work and business. Interest in commercial matters will increase. Opportunities will arise to advance professional efforts. There will be an increase in wealth and resources.

Taurus
Taurus individuals will need to maintain discipline and compliance in their tasks. Proceed with prudence. The business situation may remain stable. Efforts will be made to increase ease in trade. It is better to avoid haste. They will adopt a smart delay policy and maintain support from professionals.

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Gemini
Geminis can perform well in industry and business. Support from close ones will be available. There will be an increase in wealth and property. They will try to meet the expectations of their peers. Maintaining focus on matters related to industry and trade will be important.

Cancer
Cancerians may receive help in achieving financial goals. Attention will be given to budgeting and financial management. They will succeed in gaining people's trust. Emphasis on ancestral matters will continue. Progress in success will be seen, along with opportunities to enhance artistic skills.

Leo
Leos will experience momentum in financial tasks. Focus will remain on career improvement. Communication of important information will increase. Success may be achieved in work expansion. A winning attitude will grow in work-related matters, and efforts will be made to advance economic activities.

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Virgo
Virgos will need to focus on completing contracts on time. Career and business will improve. Continuity and control will increase. They will maintain adherence to policies and rules. It will be necessary to keep balance in commercial transactions.

Libra
Librans may complete tasks related to real estate and buildings. Success will come in resolving matters through teamwork. There will be activity in various professional fields. Plans will be materialised. Avoid leaving work pending and allocate sufficient time to the workplace.

Scorpio
Scorpios will try to avoid borrowing. There may be steady growth in investment and business. Caution will be needed in various matters. They will perform well in their jobs. Control over financial matters will increase, and they will remain vigilant in investment-related decisions.

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Sagittarius
Sagittarians will maintain momentum in various matters. Work will be completed quickly and progress will be made as planned. Tasks will be completed with prudence. Signs of growth in commerce and business are present. Opportunities for advancement will increase, and success may be achieved in resolving various issues.

Capricorn
Capricorns will receive support from authorities. Focus will remain on showcasing talent. Efforts will be made to improve profit and influence. They may purchase necessary items. Attention will be paid to listening to responsible people. They will succeed in maintaining position and influence.

Aquarius
Aquarians will increase professional adaptability. Success may come in increasing profits in various tasks. Social achievements will be promoted. Gains will continue to rise. Confidence will be high regarding traditional businesses, and conditions will be favourable for progress in work.

Pisces
Pisceans will have an interest in collection and preservation. Emphasis will be placed on profit and savings. They will progress smoothly while adhering to ideals. Financial matters will be on the rise. Tasks related to property will also be strengthened, and there will be progress in economic affairs.

Disclaimer: Astrological predictions are the opinions of the astrologer. These insights are based on planetary positions, aspects, and the astrologers expertise. BT is not responsible for any predictions, opinions, or remedies suggested.
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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Sep 29, 2026 3:00 AM IST
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