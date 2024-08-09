scorecardresearch
NEWS

Libra daily horoscope for August 9, 2024: Can earn money from many sources. Keep a check on expenses

Libra daily horoscope for August 9, 2024

Finance and Property: Ganesha says today will be a very good day for you from a financial point of view. You will get a chance to earn money from many sources and you will be successful in moving forward with your efficient strategy. Your hard work will give you success in defeating your opponents and you will have to be careful to control your uncontrolled expenses. You need to pay attention to your expenses today and are advised to do financial management ahead of time.

Jobs and Career: Avoid over-enthusiasm. Move forward with discretion. Professionals will increase smart working. Progress with cooperation. Avoid laxity and carelessness. Achieve goals. Maintain continuity in plans. Increase compliance with rules. Benefit from experience.

Health: Be cautious in physical activities. Do not ignore health signals. Take seasonal precautions. Maintain enthusiasm. Respect and honor everyone.

 

Disclaimer: Astrological predictions are the opinions of the astrologer. These insights are based on planetary positions, aspects, and the astrologer's expertise. BT is not responsible for any predictions, opinions, or remedies suggested.
Published on: Aug 09, 2024, 9:09 AM IST
