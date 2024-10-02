scorecardresearch
Pisces daily horoscope for October 2, 2024: Avoid making major decisions in haste regarding financial situation. Foreign affairs will work in favor

Pisces daily horoscope for October 2, 2024

Finance and Property: Ganesha says today may be a bit difficult for you financially. You may face a shortage of money which may depress you. You may face some losses in your business today. So you have to be careful with money and control your expenses. Do not take risks in money transactions. Avoid making major decisions in haste regarding the financial situation. You will almost certainly be engaged in money manipulation. You should take advice from your father or any experienced person before making any investment. It may not be right for you to make big investments today. Therefore you have to pay attention to your financial investments. Money will come but you will have to spend it carefully. You have to be careful in your business and liquidate your investments on time. This is a great time to invest in the share market, but do thorough research before investing. There are chances of an increase in income, there will be profit in the work field.

Jobs and Career: Foreign affairs will work in your favor. Professional work will keep you busy, and you should proceed with calm. Do not pay attention to rumors, beware of opponents. You will pay more attention to professional matters, avoid over-enthusiasm, and increase caution. Avoid taking initiative.

Health: Avoid arguments and conflicts, be cautious about your health, and increase discipline. Listen to important matters, and avoid making decisions emotionally. Pay more attention to implementing plans, and your lifestyle will remain normal.
 

Disclaimer: Astrological predictions are the opinions of the astrologer. These insights are based on planetary positions, aspects, and the astrologer's expertise. BT is not responsible for any predictions, opinions, or remedies suggested.
Published on: Oct 02, 2024, 12:15 AM IST
