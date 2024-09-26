Sagittarius daily horoscope for September 26, 2024: Don't extend your budget and buy only necessary things. Avoid unnecessary interference

Sagittarius daily horoscope for September 26, 2024

Finance and Property: Ganesha says self-indulgence and wasteful spending burn a hole in your pocket. Today your disposable income will be spent on gadgets and electronic goods. Make sure you can afford what you need and that you're not busting your budget. Choose carefully because you will be extremely disappointed if your purchases are broken tomorrow and all these extra items have burnt a hole in your pocket. You will have to pay attention to your financial matters and save money as per need. Today will be a day full of financial success and happiness for you.

Jobs and Career: Make a list of topics before proceeding. Avoid unnecessary interference. Listen to the advice of loved ones. Stay busy with research topics. Work will be normal. Be patient and cautious. Adopt a sensible strategy of procrastination. You will get support from blood relatives.

Health: Be sensitive and cautious in matters of health. Do not rush into new situations. Bring politeness in speech and behavior. Pay attention to food.

