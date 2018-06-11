10 bikes that are expected to launch in India during second half of 2018

While the country is fuming over sky-rocketing fuel prices, the automobile industry is still brimming with excitement. The first half of the year is almost at a close; nevertheless, the second half appears to be quite promising for biking enthusiasts.

Here are few bikes that are expected to land on Indian shores by the end of this year:

Suzuki Burgman (June 2018)

First unveiled at the Auto Expo 2018, Suzuki is all set to launch the Suzuki Burgman, a 125 cc maxi scooter, first of its kind in India. Internationally, the Burgman is available in ranges from 125 cc up to 638CC. However, Indians would have to be content with only 125 cc power, at a price range of Rs.65,000 - Rs.70,000.

Hero Xpulse (June 2018)

The Hero Xpulse is projected directly as a competitor to the Royal Enfield Himalayan. While the Himalayan is heavy and pricey, Xpulse promises to be lightweight and easy on the budget. There would potentially be many takers given its price range of Rs.1 - Rs.1.2 lakhs.

Norton Dominator (July 2018)

The Dominator would be making its debut in India at an expected price of Rs.18 - Rs.20 lakhs. The Dominator is a racer's delight, with carbon being abundantly used for manufacturing the fly-screen, side panels, and rear fairing. The bike uses featherbed style chassis with a Trellis-style swing-arm.

Norton Commando 961 (July 2018)

Priced at Rs.14 - Rs.15 lakhs, the Commando is a well-regarded sibling of the Dominator. It boasts 961 cc of power, parallel-twin engines with a 270-degree crank, which makes 79 bhp and 90 Nm of peak torque. The five-speed gearbox is a separate unit from the crankcase.

Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 (Aug 2018)

The Continental GT 650 continues the legacy of the Enfield family. The bike generates 47 bhp and 52 Nm at 7100 rpm and 4000 rpm respectively. It does not sport a liquid cooling system; nevertheless, it does have a Bosch injection system.

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 (Aug 2018)

The Interceptor 650 is an all new bike launched by Royal Enfield but features the same engine as the Continental GT 650. Which the Continental GT continues with the legacy of a cafe racer, the Interceptor is more of a street classic. Both bikes are expected to come with a price tag of Rs 3- 3.5 lakh.

UM Motorcycles Renegade Duty S (Sep 2018)

The Renegade provides peak power along with 70 Nm of torque and gets a 5-speed transmission, and is priced at Rs.90,000 - Rs.1.1 lakhs. It also has reverse gears along with LED lights. An optional fast charger can be availed which charges the bike up-to 80 percent in 40 minutes.

BMW G 310 R (Sep 2018)

The Luxury German automaker is coming up with BMW G 310 R, a street motorbike priced at Rs.2.5 - 2.7 lakhs. Weighing in at around 160 kg, the bike has a 313 cc engine. It provides 33.6 bhp power at 9,500 rpm. This could be one of the bigger surprises in terms of popularity.

Hero Dare 125 (Nov 2018)

Projected particularly at male buyers, the Hero Dare has a 124 cc engine and torque of 9.38 bhp at 7,500 rpm. It is expected to be priced within Rs.55,000 - Rs.60,000.

Bajaj Pulsar RS 400 (Dec 2018)

Bajaj's upcoming power cruiser was first unveiled at the 2014 Auto Expo and has similar contours as its younger sibling, the Pulsar 200 NS. It houses a 375 cc engine with dual headlamps. It provides 43 bhp power at 9,000 rpm and is priced around Rs.1.75 - 2 lakhs.