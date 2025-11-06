1,000 km with the Kia Syros: Mini MPV for everyday India

Over the past few weeks, we clocked more than 1,000 km with Kia Syros through Delhi’s chaotic traffic, expressway runs, and a quick getaway to the hills. The result? A clearer picture of what the Syros truly stands for.

First Impressions: Not Just Another Compact SUV

Let’s get this out of the way: the Syros is not your typical compact SUV. If anything, it feels more like a mini MPV that happens to wear SUV clothes. The tall stance, generous glass area, and spacious cabin make it wonderfully practical for city life and family use.

Sure, the boxy design doesn’t make an instant visual impact, but spend a little time inside and it starts to win you over. The cabin feels modern, airy, and thoughtfully designed, far more premium than you’d expect from a car that starts at ₹8.67 lakh (ex-showroom). The top-end variant, though, stretches close to ₹18 lakh, which is quite a lot for a sub-4-metre car.

Feature Overload and Then Some

Kia has clearly gone all out with the features. The Syros gets almost everything you can think of, including ventilated front and rear seats (a first in segment), 64-colour ambient lighting, a panoramic sunroof, a 12.3-inch infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a matching 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a cabin air purifier, wireless charging, and even a 360-degree camera with great night clarity.

Small touches stand out, like the foldable cupholders, rear sun blinds, and fast chargers at the back. These aren’t flashy, but they make everyday life easier. Even the wireless charging pad has its own space, away from the clutter of the centre console. Thoughtful, neat, and convenient.

Interior Quality and Ergonomics

The cabin design feels cohesive and well-finished. The glossy grey dashboard trim, premium plastics, and soft-touch elements elevate the overall experience. That said, not everything is perfect. The flush door handles look great but can be cumbersome if your hands are full. Auto pop-out handles would have been a better choice for daily use.

The tri-display setup looks impressive but isn’t entirely ergonomic. The 5-inch touch panel for climate control, positioned between the infotainment screen and driver’s display, can be tricky to see from behind the steering wheel. Thankfully, Kia has retained physical buttons for basic controls, which is a big relief.

The Drive Experience: Diesel or Turbo-Petrol?

We drove both the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol (with the 7-speed DCT) and the 1.5-litre diesel (with the 6-speed automatic). Both engines are smooth and peppy, perfect for daily commutes and occasional highway drives. The diesel is refined at low revs but gets audible beyond 2,200 rpm, and NVH levels rise noticeably on steep climbs, especially in the hills.

The DCT, on the other hand, is a joy in traffic. With the auto hold function, it takes the pain out of stop-go situations, making city drives much less stressful. On the open road, switch to Sport mode and the petrol version feels more eager to please.

That said, the Syros is tuned more for comfort than excitement. The steering is light and predictable, but handling isn’t particularly sharp. Over sharp bumps, the suspension tends to bottom out, and you feel the thud inside. But for long drives, the seats are supremely comfortable, and the ride is stable and composed.

Comfort and Space: Where the Syros Truly Shines

This is where the Syros makes its strongest case. The rear seats are simply best in class, with exceptional legroom, excellent under-thigh support, and even rear-seat ventilation. There’s a sense of space that rivals larger cars.

The adjustable backrest adds flexibility, and the boot, though compact in size, easily handled luggage for a weekend trip with three passengers. The cabin’s light dual-tone theme adds to the feeling of openness, and you never feel cramped even after hours on the road.

Hills and Highways: A Mixed Bag

On our hill drive, the diesel engine did feel strained on steep climbs, demanding frequent downshifts. It’s not underpowered, but the tuning clearly prioritises efficiency over outright punch. The good news is that the Syros stays planted on winding roads, and the visibility makes it easy to position on narrow hill stretches.

It’s worth mentioning that the 360-degree camera and blind-spot monitor are genuinely helpful in tight spots, features that add real-world value rather than just brochure appeal.

Value and Verdict

The recent GST revision has shaved off nearly ₹2.2 lakh from the top model’s price, which makes the Syros far more compelling now. Yes, it’s pricey for a sub-4 metre car, and yes, it’s not the sharpest handler in its class. But what Kia has built here is something more balanced, a compact car with big-car comfort and tech.

After 1,000 km, we’d sum up the Syros as not a mini SUV, but a mini luxury MPV. It’s for families who want practicality without compromising on comfort, safety, or modern features. If you can look past its boxy design and slightly firm suspension, the Syros makes a strong case for itself as one of the most well-rounded everyday cars in its price range.