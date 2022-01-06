2022 will be the year for the highest-ever sales for us in the country: ŠKODA AUTO India

Czech auto maker ŠKODA AUTO on Thursday said that the company will bet on 2022 to be the ‘biggest year’ in its India operations since its entry into the Indian market in 2001. The company will have a renewed focus on its India market strategy built around its new product launches, a focus on enhancing the after sales and customer satisfaction drivers and increasing its network presence across the country. ŠKODA AUTO India says that it plans to triple its annual sales volumes in 2022 and that India will be amongst the top ten markets for the company globally.

“I am very happy to share that 2021 has been a Year of Growth for ŠKODA Auto India. The growth is due to the team’s commitment and approach towards building a strong customer centric brand. Despite challenges of the pandemic and a global chip shortage, ŠKODA AUTO India stuck to its outlook and recorded a 130 per cent growth in 2021,” Zac Hollis, Brand Director, ŠKODA AUTO India told reporters.

From 10,387 cars sold in 2020, ŠKODA AUTO India achieved a triple digit growth of 130 per cent with 23,858 units sold in 2021, it said. For 2022, ŠKODA AUTO India aims to triple the 2021 sales volumes, keeping the mid-term target of 1,00,000 units set for 2025. “The growth in 2021 and the projection for 2022 is based on the successful implementation of the first leg of the India 2.0 project. A project that involved the development of the MQB A0 IN platform made specifically for India, that formed the base for the launch of the KUSHAQ,” the company said.

“We will build on this strong momentum and focus on the diverse range of products, with constant product actions. At the same time, we look to set new standards of customer satisfaction and further enhance the after sales experience, continue with our network expansion and treble our sales volume,” Hollis added.

With the start of the New Year, ŠKODA AUTO India will be launching the new KODIAQ on January 10, the first of the 6 product actions planned for 2022. It also said that it targets to increase customer touch points by more than 25 per cent in 2022 and is also working on reduced cost of ownership. “These include a 32 per cent reduction in engine oil prices (gasoline engines) and up to 21 per cent lower overall maintenance costs,” the company said.

“I am confident that these actions will establish ŠKODA AUTO India as a player of reckoning in 2022,” Hollis said.

