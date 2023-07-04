2023 Kia Seltos Facelift Launch LIVE: Check expected pricing, features, other details of Hyundai Creta rival

Kia India is all set to unveil the 2023 Kia Seltos facelift in the country today. The Seltos is an important product in the Kia line-up and since its launch in August 2019, the Kia Seltos has garnered impressive cumulative volumes of over 5,00,000 units in both domestic market and exports. The 2023 Kia Seltos has undergone significant updates to its exterior and interior.

Unlike the launch year, Kia Seltos has a longer list of rivals in its segment including the likes of Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, and even the upcoming Honda Elevate.

2023 Kia Seltos Launch

The car will be unveiled today but the Kia Seltos facelift has not yet been disclosed yet. However, it is expected to be within the second half of this month. The unveiling will be streamed live on the company's official YouTube channel. Interested viewers can also watch the LIVE event using the embed below:

2023 Kia Seltos Expected Pricing

In terms of pricing, the 2023 Kia Seltos facelift is projected to fall in the range of Rs 11 lakh to Rs 21 lakh (ex-showroom). The price is slightly higher compared to the current model which is selling within the range of Rs 10.89 lakh and Rs 19.65 lakh (ex-showroom).

2023 Kia Seltos Exteriors

The exterior of the 2023 Seltos gets updated elements, including new LED headlights and LED daytime running lights (DRLs). The rear of the vehicle features a new set of LED taillights, and even the alloy wheels have been refreshed with 18-inch units.

Kia Seltos will finally be at par with its rival Creta in terms of sunroof. The standard electric sunroof of the SUV has been replaced by a panoramic sunroof. The Seltos facelift also gets advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) for more safety.

2023 Kia Seltos Interiors

Inside the cabin, changes include a new centre console layout, an updated touchscreen infotainment system, and automatic climate control with dual-zone functionality. The instrument cluster has also transitioned to an all-digital display. The upholstery will also be updated.

