After Nitin Gadkari, Amitabh Kant explains why it's time to say goodbye to your petrol car

G20 sherpa and former CEO of Niti Aayog, Amitabh Kant, has called the Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) a 'dead technology'.

At an event by Ather in Bengaluru, Kant said India's future was electric, egging EV makers to make for the world. "We are the biggest exporter of two-wheelers in the world, ICE is a dead technology according to me and the market is disrupted with EVs and that is why players like Ather should not just make for India but for the world, " Kant said at the April 6 event.

"India is a large market but we do not realise that export market gives 5X more of what you get in India. Everytime India has grown it has grown because of exports, " he said.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari had recently vowed to get rid of more than 36 crore petrol and diesel vehicles in India, alongside slashing GST on hybrid vehicles. "One hundred per cent, it is difficult but not impossible. This is my vision," said Gadkari, in an interview with PTI.

Gadkari highlighted that India spends Rs 16 lakh crore on fuel imports, which could be redirected towards improving farmers' lives, enhancing village prosperity, and generating youth employment.

However, he did not specify a timeline for this ambitious goal.

"I cannot give you a date and year for this transformation to take place as it is very difficult. This is difficult but not impossible," said the Union Minister.

He further added that the proposal to reduce GST on hybrid vehicles to 5% and to 12% for flex engines has been forwarded to the Finance Ministry for consideration.

The Union Minister said that he has been in support of alternative fuels since 2004 and things will change in the coming 5-7 years.