All-New Kia Seltos achieves 5-star safety rating under BNCAP

The All-New Kia Seltos has achieved a 5-star safety rating under the Bharat New Car Assessment Program (BNCAP), securing the highest Adult Occupant Protection score among internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles tested. It also recorded one of the strongest Child Occupant Protection scores, emerging as the highest-scoring ICE vehicle overall under the BNCAP.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The certification was presented to Kia India by Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways, at a special ceremony.

Gwanggu Lee, Managing Director and CEO of Kia India, stated that safety is a core part of Kia’s product philosophy.

During the BNCAP assessment, the Seltos scored 31.70 points for Adult Occupant Protection, the highest among ICE vehicles tested to date, and 45.00 points for Child Occupant Protection. Its combined score of 76.70 points is the highest across ICE vehicles under BNCAP.

The All-New Kia Seltos features a safety ecosystem made for Indian driving conditions. It includes a robust 24 Standard Safety Pack, featuring six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), hill-start assist control (HAC), and other advanced safety technologies. Additionally, it offers an ADAS Level 2 suite with 21 autonomous safety features such as Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist and Smart Cruise Control with Stop & Go. Technologies like Blind View Monitor, 360° Surround Camera and Side Parking Sensors to enhance driver awareness and occupant protection are also on offer.

Advertisement

This milestone follows the success of the Kia Seltos, making the All-New Seltos the second Kia model to achieve a 5-star BNCAP rating.