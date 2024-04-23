Aston Martin unveils new 'Vantage' sports car in India at Rs 3.99 crore

Luxury car enthusiasts in India have something to cheer about as Aston Martin, the iconic British marque, revealed its latest creation, the 'Vantage' sports car, on Tuesday. Priced at Rs 3.99 crore (ex-showroom), the new Vantage promises to redefine high-performance driving experiences in the country.

Described by the company as a fusion of power and style, the new Vantage exudes a commanding presence, drawing inspiration from the design legacy of Aston Martin's revered One-77 supercar.

"Any car bearing the Vantage name has much to live up to, which is why this newest model makes an unwavering commitment to high performance in its purest and most explicit form," remarked Amedeo Felisa, CEO of Aston Martin, in a statement.

Felisa further added, "Together with assertive styling, all-new interior, and state-of-the-art infotainment, Vantage is world-class in every respect."

Under the hood, the new Vantage boasts an upgraded 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine, propelling the car from 0 to 60mph in a mere 3.4 seconds and achieving a top speed of 202mph.

Aston Martin engineers have meticulously tuned the chassis and powertrain to deliver unparalleled driver engagement, with a perfect 50:50 weight distribution ensuring exceptional handling dynamics.

"With a perfectly balanced front-engined rear-wheel drive chassis aided by industry-leading Active Vehicle Dynamics, it combines outright capability with progression and exploitability," explained Roberto Fedeli, Aston Martin's Chief Technical Officer.

The Vantage comes equipped with 21-inch forged wheels, cast-iron brake discs, and an advanced vehicle dynamics control system as standard features, ensuring optimal performance and safety.

Inside the cabin, drivers will find a revamped dashboard housing a new 10.25-inch infotainment system, alongside a suite of physical buttons and switches for intuitive control.