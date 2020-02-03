Audi to launch fourth-generation A8L in India on Feb 3; here's what to expect

German automobile giant Audi will launch its flagship SUV, the Audi A8L, in India today, i.e., February 3. The latest Audi car is pitched as a luxury sedan and is expected to feature a high tech cabin. The luxury car is expected to feature connected car technology and support Android Auto and Apple Car Play. Here's a lowdown on what to expect from Audi A8L in terms of its specs, pricing and much more:

Audi A8L expected price and competitors

The Audi A8L is expected to be priced at Rs 1.5 crore (ex-showroom). The latest Audi flagship sedan is expected to compete with the Mercedes-Benz-S-Class, BMW 7 series and Jaguar XJ.

Audi A8L engine and speed

Audi A8L is expected to be launched in India with a V6 petrol engine. This engine will be equipped with mild-hybrid technology. The mild hybrid technology comprises of belt alternator starter (BAS) and a 10Ah lithium ion battery. Audi A8L can coast at speeds between 55-160 kmph with the engine off for upto 40 seconds.

Audi A8L interiors

The latest Audi sedan features a twin seat setup. Person sitting on the rear seat also gets a relaxation seat. This relaxation allows the passenger sitting on the rear seat to slide the front seat forward, expand the footrest that has a massaging function and recline the seat. Apart from this, the other comfort features offered are individual climate controls, 10-inch Android tablets, massaging seats, sun blinds, ambient lighting and a refrigerator.

Audi A8L exteriors

The Audi A8L has sharp lines and creases on its exteriors different from its predecessor's rounded design. On the front, the car features a huge single piece grille and sleek LED headlamps. The profile also features a subtle shoulder line to give the latest Audi car a no nonsense look.

Audi A8L connectivity specs

The 2020 Audi A8L is reported to feature a connected car technology, four zone climate control system, in-car air quality system, ambient lighting, powered front seats and Matrix LED lighting. The latest car is also expected to support Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It could also feature a Bang and Olufsen sound system.

Audi A8L safety features

The Audi A8L will also reportedly feature 8 airbags, ABS (Anti-lock braking systems) with EBD (electronic brake distribution), front and rear parking sensors, 360 degree camera and lane departure warning.

Audi A8L dimensions

The latest car by Audi is 5.3m long, 1.95 m wide and 1.49 m tall.

