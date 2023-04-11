Audi India announces price hike on popular SUVs, sedans; check details

Audi enthusiasts in India may soon have to shell out more money for their dream car as Audi India announced a price hike on select models due to a rise in custom duty and input costs. The luxury car manufacturer has stated that the Audi Q3 and Audi Q3 Sportback will see a price increase of up to 1.6 per cent, while the Audi Q8 Celebration, Audi RS5, and Audi S5 will have a price hike of up to 2.4 per cent.

Speaking about the price hike, Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, "At Audi India, we always strive to provide our customers with the best possible products and services. However, the increase in custom duty and input costs has made it necessary for us to revise our prices. We have tried to absorb the impact at various levels, but the current situation necessitates an increase in price."

With the increase in custom duty and input costs, it remains to be seen whether other luxury car manufacturers will follow suit and raise their prices. Mercedes Benz has already announced a price hike for its offerings in India. The company has announced a price increase of up to 5 per cent across its model range. The new prices for Mercedes Benz cars have been introduced from April 1. Mercedes' last price hike of 5 per cent happened in December 2022.

Mercedes Benz announced a hike of up to Rs 12 lakh for its line-up. The Maybach S 580 has witnessed the steepest price hike. The GLS 400d 4Matic has received a price hike of Rs 10 lakh on the ex-showroom pricing.

