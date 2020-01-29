Auto Expo 2020: Maruti Suzuki to display Futuro-E Concept, Vitara Brezza facelift

Leading Indian car manufacturer Maruti Suzuki will display an array of cars and technologies during Auto Expo 2020. During the auto show, the company will unveil three cars - Futuro-E Concept, as well as facelift models of compact SUV Vitara Brezza and hatchback IGNIS.

Futuro-E Concept has been pitched by Maruti Suzuki as a futuristic, electric, coupe-style concept vehicle. The Futuro-E Concept will be unveiled globally at the Auto Expo 2020. The upcoming Vitara Brezza facelift will get aesthetic upgrades and a BS6-compliant engine. The IGNIS facelift will also get aesthetic upgrades, along with spacious interiors and state-of-art technology.

In total, Maruti Suzuki will display a total of 17 vehicles at the Motor Show 2020, including the Celerio, S-Presso, WagonR, Swift, Dzire, Baleno, Ertiga, S-Cross, Ciaz S, and XL6. The Japanese model of the Swift Hybrid will also be part of the Maruti Suzuki line-up at the Auto Expo 2020. Another model that is set to make its debut at the Auto Expo 2020 is the petrol variant of Maruti Suzuki S-Cross.

Maruti Suzuki's pavilion at the Auto Expo 2020 will be spread across 4,000 square meters and divided into 4 zones. The pavilion will be conceptualised on the Japanese Origami art and will comprise of 5 pop-ups. These pop-ups will be utilised to tell the brand story of the car on display. The Maruti Suzuki pavilion will be completely digital and paperless.

At the Auto Expo 2020 this year, the Maruti Suzuki pavilion will comprise of a studio for the first time. The aim of this studio is to create a real-time digital connect with millions of viewers online.

