Auto Expo 2023 starts on Jan 11: Check timings, ticket price, venue and more

After a three-year hiatus, the Auto Expo has finally made its comeback. The 16th edition of India's largest automobile show is set to take place from January 11 to 18, 2023. It will be held in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, at the India Expo Mart. The exhibition will feature a slew of car manufacturers, two-wheeler OEMs, EV manufacturers, and commercial vehicle players. Here's all you need to know about the 2023 Auto Expo.



Date and Timings



The Auto Expo 2023 will take place from January 11 to January 18. The first two days of the conference, January 11 and 12, will be reserved for the media. It will be open for business the following day, January 13, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.



From January 14 to 18, the event will be open to the general public. It will begin at 11 a.m. every day. However, on January 14-15, the closing time will be 8 p.m. The event will be over by 7 p.m onJanuary 16-17 and on January 18, it will be done by 6 p.m.



Place



The India Expo Mart in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, will host the upcoming Auto Expo 2023 - The Motor Show. The Auto Expo Components Show, on the other hand, will be held at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi.



Ticket Price



Auto Expo 2023 tickets will cost Rs 750 on January 13, Rs 475 on January 14 and 15, and Rs 350 on subsequent days. Children under the age of five will not be required to purchase tickets.



Tickets for the Auto Expo 2023 Motor Show can be purchased online through BookMyShow's official website. Each ticket will be valid for a single entry (one time only).



India Expo Mart has 14 exhibition halls in addition to outdoor areas for various activities and Food & Beverage. In addition, there are three entry gates and three exit gates for visitors.



The Auto Expo 2023 will feature a large number of automobile manufacturers. Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai Motor India, Kia India, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, BYD India, Tata Motors, MG Motor India, and others are among those on the list. However, Mahindra and all luxury automakers will skip the show entirely.



Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door, Maruti's concept electric SUV, Hyundai Ioniq 5, Hyundai Creta facelift, Kia Seltos facelift, Kia Carnival, Kia EV9 concept, MG Air EV, MG Hector facelift, Toyota GR Corolla, Tata Punch EV, Tata Safari facelift, BYD Seal EV, and many more will be unveiled at the upcoming Auto Expo.

