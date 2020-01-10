Auto sales show no signs of recovery; two-wheelers decline 16.6%, cars down 8.4% in December

Passenger vehicle sales in the country have shown no signs of recovery in December, indicating weak demand amid a slowing economy. As per data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) on Friday, domestic passenger vehicle sales have declined 1.24 per cent to 2,35,786 units in December 2019, from 2,38,753 units in 2018.

Total two-wheeler sales in December 2019 declined 16.6 per cent to 10,50,038 units from 12,59,007 units in the year-ago period. Motorcycle sales declined 12.01 per cent to 6,97,819 units during the month under review, as against 7,93,042 units in the corresponding month previous year.

Domestic car sales dropped 8.4 per cent in December 2019 to 1,42,126 units as against 1,55,159 units in December 2018, SIAM said. Meanwhile, sales of commercial vehicles registered a decline of 12.32 per cent to 66,622 units in December last year, the report said. Vehicle sales across categories were down 13.08 per cent to 14,05,776 units from 16,17,398 units in December 2018.

The SIAM report indicated that passenger vehicle sales in 2019 declined by 12.75 per cent to 29,62,052 units as compared with 33,94,790 units in the year-ago period. Vehicle sales across categories declined by 13.77 per cent in January-December 2019 to 2,30,73,438 units as against 2,67,58,787 units in 2018.

(With agency inputs)

(Edited by Vivek Dubey)

