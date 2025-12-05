'IndiGo sold tickets knowing cancellations were coming': Navam Capital MD alleges 'huge scam'

Navam Capital Managing Director Rajeev Mantri on Friday hit out at IndiGo's handling of its flight disruptions, calling the airline's actions "nothing short of a huge scam." He accused the airline of knowingly selling tickets for flights that were likely to be cancelled. "They have been selling tickets, charging for extras such as seat bookings and other services, knowing all along that massive cancellations will take place!" Mantri wrote on X.

"Thousands of travelers, including senior citizens and small children were left stranded at airports, with no intimation of when their flight would leave. Then the flight was cancelled after several hours. No compensation or support to those stranded for this trash of an airline!"

IndiGo cancelled more than 700 flights on Friday, continuing the chaos at airports, particularly at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport. The airline's operational disruptions, primarily attributed to a shortage of pilots, have entered their fourth consecutive day. Some flights faced delays of over 12 hours, leaving passengers frustrated and unable to make alternative arrangements.

Mantri demanded accountability, urging the Ministry of Civil Aviation and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to take stringent action. "Several resounding slaps and large fines and penalties must be levied on this arrogant, monstrous monopolist of a company IndiGo," he stated.

Ajay Rotti, founder and CEO of Tax Compaas, also slammed IndiGo, questioning how the airline's flight schedule was allowed to continue despite knowing that the revised crew guidelines would impact its operations. "How did IndiGo's schedule go unchecked? How were they allowed to sell tickets for flights they knew could not be operated once the revised guidelines kicked in?" he said.

Rotti highlighted the issue of advance ticket sales in commercial aviation, noting that the practice places significant risk on customers. "If they sold tickets in advance knowing it could not be serviced...Will they pay for this or not?" he asked.

The disruptions have led to significant financial and emotional stress for many passengers, with some airfares, like those for the Mumbai-Delhi route, soaring to around Rs 60,000. IndiGo, which operates more than 2,300 flights daily, has seen its punctuality plummet, with its On Time Performance (OTP) dropping to 19.7% on Wednesday, down from 35% the previous day.

Meanwhile, the DGCA has rolled back the provision from its new crew rostering rules, which had prevented airlines from substituting crew leave for weekly rest. The aviation regulator said it acted in response to ongoing disruptions and industry requests for operational flexibility, acknowledging the need for "continuity and stability of operations."

